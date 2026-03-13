Jewellok Launches Advanced Liquid Chemical Delivery Modules and Systems to Accelerate Photovoltaic Manufacturing Efficiency

Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. provides advanced ultra-high purity (UHP) chemical handling solutions, including chemical delivery module (CDM) and chemical delivery system (CDS). Jewellok's CDS and CDM automate high-purity chemical handling. Use the CDS for bulk transport from storage to the facility via electropolished 316L piping. Use the CDM for precise blending and dilution at the point-of-use. Both systems ensure safety and purity through automated leak detection and non-contact level monitoring.

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Jewellok Technology, a leading innovator in ultra-high purity (UHP) fluid handling solutions, today announced the launch of its next-generation Liquid Chemical Delivery Module (CDM) and Chemical Delivery System (CDS). Specifically engineered for the global Photovoltaic (PV) industry, these systems provide a comprehensive "bulk-to-tool" solution for the safe, precise, and automated handling of process chemicals required for solar cell production.



More Headlines Articles

As the demand for high-efficiency solar panels—such as TOPCon and HJT cells—continues to surge, manufacturers face increasing pressure to maintain extreme chemical purity while enhancing safety. Jewellok's new product suite addresses these challenges by integrating advanced automation with robust materials science.Precision Engineering for High-Efficiency PVThe Jewellok Chemical Delivery System (CDS) serves as the facility's primary infrastructure. Constructed with electropolished 316L stainless steel and high-grade fluoropolymers, the CDS automates the transport of bulk etchants and solvents from storage to the production line. By utilizing non-contact level measurement and automated changeover protocols, the system ensures an uninterrupted, bubble-free flow, reducing chemical-related production downtime by an estimated 25-30%.Complementing the bulk supply is the Liquid Chemical Delivery Module (CDM). Designed for point-of-use precision, the CDM automates the complex process of chemical blending and dilution. It allows manufacturers to mix concentrated chemicals with Deionized (DI) water according to exacting recipes. This automation eliminates human error and ensures consistent chemical concentrations, which is critical for the uniform etching and cleaning processes that determine solar cell efficiency.Safety and SustainabilityJewellok's new systems prioritize operator safety and environmental responsibility. Both the CDS and CDM feature:• Integrated Leak Detection: Real-time sensors and secondary containment to prevent hazardous exposure.• Valve Manifold Boxes (VMB): Allowing for the isolation of specific production tools during maintenance without halting the entire facility supply.• Organic Solvent Protection: Specialized modules for organic chemicals utilize nitrogen blanketing and explosion-proof components to mitigate fire risks."Our mission is to empower the renewable energy sector with technology that minimizes waste and maximizes safety," said James Yuan, a Jewellok spokesperson. "By automating the chemical lifecycle—from supply and dispensing to waste collection—we help our partners achieve the ultra-high purity standards required for next-generation PV cells."About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., LtdShenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in UHP chemical delivery and gas distribution equipment. Serving the semiconductor, photovoltaic, and laboratory sectors, Jewellok is committed to delivering precision-engineered solutions that enhance manufacturing reliability and safety.