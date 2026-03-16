KEY Expo 2026 – Kseng Solar Showcases Full-Scenario Solar Racking Solutions in Italy
From March 4-6, 2026, Kseng Solar made a strong impression at KEY Expo 2026 with its comprehensive range of solar racking solutions.
From March 4-6, 2026, Kseng Solar made a strong impression at KEY Expo 2026, held at the Rimini Expo Centre, presenting its comprehensive range of solar racking solutions to the Italian and wider European markets. The showcased solutions generated widespread interest from on-site visitors, reinforcing Kseng Solar's strengths in product performance, quality assurance, and delivery reliability.
Presented Products
- KST Solar Tracker
- Ballast Solar Mount
- Solar Carport
- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: Tile Roof Mounting Systems
- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting Systems, Aluminum Ground Mounting Systems
Italy has long been a strategic focus market for Kseng Solar. In recent years, relying on its stable and reliable product delivery capabilities and localized professional service, Kseng Solar has gained widespread recognition and trust from customers in the Italian market, with multiple solar tracker projects successfully implemented across the country.
Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar remains committed to expanding its presence across Italy and Europe, delivering high-performance solar racking systems with tailored support for local clients.
Featured Product
HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer
HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.