SMA Ranks Among Top Three Global Solar Inverter Manufacturers, According to Wood Mackenzie

SMA has been ranked among the top three global solar inverter manufacturers in Wood Mackenzie's Global Solar Inverter Manufacturer Rankings H1 2025, a leading industry benchmark that evaluates inverter suppliers across a range of performance and operational criteria.



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The Wood Mackenzie ranking assessed more than 20 inverter manufacturers worldwide using eight weighted categories, including research and development, supply chain and manufacturing experience, service capabilities, ESG performance and financial strength. The report covers companies representing nearly 90 percent of global inverter shipment volumes.Among the top three ranked manufacturers globally, SMA was the highest-placed inverter supplier headquartered outside China."This ranking is a strong validation of the work SMA teams are doing across the globe," said Marc Nerius, vice president of marketing and communications at SMA America. "Being recognized among the top three inverter manufacturers worldwide, and as the highest-ranked company headquartered outside China, reflects our long-standing focus on engineering quality, reliability and global diversification. In the United States, we continue to invest in integration and partnerships that support a resilient and competitive solar market."In the United States, SMA America is advancing a strategy focused on deeper domestic integration and closer collaboration with U.S.-based partners. This includes ongoing work strengthening an American supply chain, through domestic integration and partnerships in the United States, designed to align with evolving market requirements and policy frameworks.These initiatives are intended to strengthen supply chain resilience and operational flexibility in the U.S. market and could support domestic content objectives as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve. SMA America's approach emphasizes long-term reliability, serviceability and customer support across utility-scale, commercial and industrial solar projects.While the Wood Mackenzie ranking reflects SMA's global performance, SMA America remains focused on delivering solutions tailored to U.S. customers, combining global manufacturing experience with local integration, service and partnerships.