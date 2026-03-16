Tigo Energy Experts Train Installers Using Total Quality Solar Case Studies at NABCEP 2026

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced the Company's presence at North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) conference, taking place in Milwaukee, Wis., from March 16-19, 2026. Tigo will welcome commercial and industrial (C&I) installers to join the Tigo Installer Loyalty program and host a CEU-eligible technical training session led by field and engineering experts, reinforcing the Company's ongoing commitment to installer success and Total Quality Solar.



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The Tigo Installer Loyalty Program recognizes and rewards installers across Certified, Advanced, and Elite tiers based on monitored system volume and Tigo Academy training completion, with enrollment automatic once sites are commissioned in the Energy Intelligence platform. Tigo is expanding eligibility to C&I installers for the first time, reflecting the adoption of MLPE architectures in commercial solar projects. Participating installers have an opportunity to gain progressively more benefits as their organization grows with Tigo, including marketing materials, early access to products, and data packages."Programs like the Tigo Installer Loyalty Program make a real difference for installers trying to grow their business," said Martyna Kowalczyk, the CEO of solar energy installer and solutions provider, Solartime USA. "Expanding it to commercial and industrial is the right call, and the kind of support Tigo brings to the table through training and field resources is what keeps us coming back."On Wednesday, March 18th, Tigo field and engineering expert Greg Smith will host a 90-minute, CEU-eligible technical session titled "Real-World Failure Analysis: Lessons from the Field." Drawing on use cases and operational data from the Tigo EI Portal, the session examines how solar and storage systems fail in the field and why many issues originate not from components but from architecture, design, and installation decisions that compound over time.Smith will also join representatives from NextPower, Sandia National Labs, and SnapNRack on the panel "Built to Last: Design Quality Assurance and Construction Quality Control for Reliable and Maintainable Installations" on March 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Smith will draw on his field service experience to illustrate the gap between how solar and storage systems are designed on paper and how they are actually installed and maintained in the field. This includes detailing how small decisions in system architecture, such as MLPE communication path design, rapid shutdown configuration, among other factors, can significantly influence long-term system reliability and serviceability."Installer success is at the center of everything we do, and we're thrilled to expand our Installer Loyalty Program to partners like Solartime USA," said James Dillon, chief marketing and customer experience officer at Tigo Energy. "Companies like Martyna's are building with the Total Quality Solar mindset, making smart decisions in architecture, design, and installation that compound over time. That's the kind of partnership we want to support and grow with."Tigo representatives will be available at booth #527 throughout the conference to discuss Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE, GO Optimized ESS (Energy Storage System), Total Quality Solar, and the Tigo installer loyalty program. JD Dillon and Greg Smith will also join fellow industry veterans for the NABCEP Veterans Breakfast on March 17 from 8:00-8:55 a.m. To schedule a meeting or register for Greg Smith's technical session, visit the Tigo NABCEP 2026 event page here. For general product and sales inquiries, contact Tigo sales here.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.