e-STORAGE to Deliver 2.5 GWh Battery Energy Storage System Supporting U.S. Data Center Power Demand

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that e-STORAGE, its energy storage solutions business, has entered into supply agreement with a major U.S. utility for a 500MW/2,493 MWh DC battery energy storage system (BESS) project, supporting data center grid infrastructure and resiliency.



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Under the agreement, e-STORAGE will supply approximately 500 SolBank 3.0 containers. The battery cells used in the system will be manufactured by Canadian Solar through its global manufacturing network. Shipments are expected to start in March 2027 and be completed by July 2027.The project highlights Canadian Solar's contribution to addressing the sharp increase in electricity demand driven by AI and hyperscale data center development. By strengthening regional grid capacity, it supports reliable power for these emerging loads. With vertical integration and utility‑scale experience, e‑STORAGE delivers on‑schedule and provides reliable long‑term operation to meet this growing demand.Colin Parkin, President of Canadian Solar and President of e-STORAGE, said: "We are honored to support the grid as rapid data center growth drives new power needs. With our SolBank platform and proven delivery capabilities, we are well-positioned to provide dependable, on-time solutions that help utilities and developers keep pace with this new phase of power system growth."About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 170 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 16 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of September 30, 2025, boasting a $3.1 billion contracted backlog as of October 31, 2025. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 12 GWp of solar power projects and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 25 GWp of solar and 81 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.About e-STORAGEe-STORAGE is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar and a leading company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and integrating battery energy storage systems for utility-scale applications. e-STORAGE offers proprietary battery energy storage solutions, comprehensive EPC services, and innovative solutions aimed at improving grid operations. Currently, e-STORAGE operates fully automated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an annual battery energy storage system capacity of 15 GWh and battery cell capacity of 3 GWh, on a single-shift and double-shift annualized basis, respectively. For more info, please refer to the Media&PR section of www.csestorage.com and follow our LinkedIn page.