Inhenergy Launches 125kW Hybrid Inverter for C&I Energy Storage: IP66, 10ms UPS Switching & 200% PV Oversizing

SHENZHEN, March 2026 — For commercial and industrial facilities facing grid instability issues, high peak demand charges, and wasted solar energy, the new Inhenergy HI-80~125kW-TH series offers a reliable 125kW high-voltage hybrid inverter. It is engineered to provide uninterrupted power protection for critical loads and maximize solar self-consumption in demanding environments.



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Product Key SpecificationsModel Name HI-125K-THCapacity 125KWMax. PV input power 200KWMax. PV input voltage 1000VBattery voltage range 200V-800VMax. charging/discharging current 2*100ADimensions(L/W/H)in mm 1140/367/820Net Weight 137KgOperation temperature range -30℃~+60℃IP Class IP66Built Tough for Diverse EnvironmentsWhat sets the Inhenergy 125kW hybrid inverter apart? When facing grid outages, it switches to off-grid mode within 10 ms — true UPS-level protection. For facilities with heavy motor loads or welding equipment, it delivers 110% continuous AC output and 150% peak load surge capability, ensuring reliable startup.When it comes to reliability in extreme conditions, it's not an option — it's a requirement. The HI-125K-TH features an IP66-rated enclosure — which means it's completely dust-tight, operating reliably even in desert sandstorms. It withstands powerful water jets, making it impervious to heavy rain and coastal salt spray. From the deserts of the Middle East to the humid rainforests of Southeast Asia and the freezing winters of Northern Europe, the HI-125K-TH performs effortlessly. With a wide operating temperature range of -30°C to 60°C, it delivers full rated power output in virtually any climate across the globe. No derating. No compromise.Beyond passive response, it actively supports the grid. Advanced grid-forming algorithms maintain frequency and voltage stability in an era of declining grid inertia, while black-start capability enables system restart after total blackout — transforming the inverter from a passive component into an active grid asset.Need more power? The HI-125K-TH supports parallel operation of up to 10 units, scaling your system from 125kW to 1.25MW — ideal for growing industrial parks and large-scale commercial complexes.Maximize ROI: Capture Every Kilowatt-HourSolar oversizing isn't about generating more power on paper — it's about maximizing the value of every panel you install. In low-light conditions, most inverters leave energy on the table. When grids are weak or unbalanced, conventional systems often trip, wasting both solar and storage potential.The HI-125K-TH addresses both challenges head-on. With 200% PV oversizing capability and 98% peak efficiency, it captures more energy during dawn, dusk, and cloudy conditions — converting it with minimal loss. And with 100% unbalanced three-phase output engineered for real-world grids, it maintains stable operation even in rural areas, developing regions, or sites with heavy single-phase loads.Higher self-consumption. Faster payback. A system that works harder for your bottom line.Designed for You: Intuitive Operation and Complete CustomizationThe HI-125K-TH features a large 7-inch touchscreen with intuitive HMI design. Operators can monitor real-time performance, adjust settings, and access diagnostics through a clean, user-friendly interface that minimizes the learning curve and reduces the risk of configuration errors.For multi-site management, the inverter integrates seamlessly with Inhenergy's cloud-based monitoring platform, enabling real-time alerts, historical performance analysis, remote firmware updates, and portfolio-wide visibility — all from a single dashboard.The HI-125K-TH is purpose-built for the applications that matter most — from large-scale manufacturing facilities and commercial complexes to mining operations, EV charging hubs, and rural electrification projects in weak grid areas.Every project is unique — so the HI-125K-TH is fully customizable. Whether you need special firmware, specific communication protocols, or integration with existing systems, we tailor the solution to your exact requirements.Built to Solve Real-World ProblemsAt Inhenergy, we don't just build to spec — we build to solve. The HI-125K-TH represents our commitment to delivering 125kW of clean, stable power in a package engineered to survive the world's demanding environments. For commercial and industrial users across the globe, it's not just another piece of equipment. It's the answer to the power challenges they face every day.About InhenergyInhenergy, a subsidiary of Inhe Group, is a National High-tech Enterprise specializing in hybrid/grid-connected inverters (3-125kW) and software. Powered by a core R&D team with over 15 years of experience and multiple patents, its products are sold in over 80 countries.Based in Zhuhai's 45,000㎡ Industrial Park, the company uses automated production and strict quality control to ensure high-performance, reliable products with timely global delivery. For more information, visit www.inhenergy.com.AvailabilityThe HI-80~125kW-TH series is now available for global orders. For 125kW hybrid inverter pricing or technical datasheets, please contact us at info@inhenergy.com.