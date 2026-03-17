New York Utilities Turn to Home Batteries to Support Peak Power Demand

SAN JOSE, Calif., Mar. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowners in New York who install an energy management and battery storage system from FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. can receive thousands of dollars in incentives and earn additional payments for helping utilities manage electricity demand.



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Homeowners who participate can receive about $3,000 in upfront incentives and earn roughly $200 per year by allowing utilities to draw small amounts of electricity from their batteries during periods of high demand, creating a new way for households to lower the cost of home energy. The incentives are available through virtual power plant (VPP) programs offered by National Grid's ConnectedSolutions and Orange & Rockland Utilities' Smart Savers Battery Program. The programs run from May through September, when summer electricity demand peaks.FranklinWH Systems are also eligible for the residential battery incentive offered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The incentive provides up to $200 per kilowatt-hour installed, or about $3,000 for a typical FranklinWH System with a 15-kilowatt-hour battery.FranklinWH Systems connect to the programs through a partnership with EnergyHub, whose software platform allows utilities to coordinate large numbers of distributed energy resources such as home batteries."Programs like these show how home batteries can support the grid while creating new value for homeowners," said Gary Lam, co-founder and chief executive officer of FranklinWH. "By connecting thousands of home batteries through virtual power plants, utilities can reduce pressure on the grid during peak demand and give homeowners a way to earn additional value from their energy systems."VPP programs allow utilities to connect thousands of distributed energy devices, including home batteries, and use them to respond quickly when electricity demand rises. In New York, National Grid provides electric service to about 1.7 million customers, while Orange & Rockland Utilities serves roughly 300,000 customers across southeastern New York and northern New Jersey. Together, the utilities serve about two million electricity customers who could eventually participate in programs such as ConnectedSolutions and Smart Savers.FranklinWH's continued involvement in leading VPP programs reinforces the company's commitment to empowering homeowners, enhancing grid stability, and expanding access to meaningful energy incentives across the United States.For more information about FranklinWH's energy storage solutions, visit www.franklinwh.com.About FranklinWHFranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.