AMADA WELD TECH to Highlight Battery Welding Capabilities at the International Battery Seminar 2026, Booth #430

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MONROVIA, CA - AMADA WELD TECH, INC., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding equipment and systems, will be promoting their battery welding capabilities at the International Battery Seminar March 24-26, 2026 in Orlando, FL. Visit booth #430 to explore different battery welding applications and get a hands-on demonstration of some of our industry-leading products. On display will be the all-new UB Series Linear DC Resistance Weld Control paired with the THIN-LINEⓇ TL-188B-EZ High Force Pneumatic Weld Head. The WM-200A IIoT-ready, networked weld monitor, will also be on display as well as the WL-100A Laser Welding Workstation.The UB Series Linear DC Resistance Weld Controls are engineered for precision, connectivity, and automation readiness. The latest evolution of the UB platform delivers faster closed-loop feedback, expanded data handling, and enhanced network security helping deliver precise, repeatable results for critical applications. The power supply will be paired with the TL-188B-EZ pneumatic weld head, which operates at speeds exceeding 3600 welds per hour. This precise, low-inertia, force-fired weld head has a narrow vertical profile that exerts 5 to 100 lb (22-445 N) of force. The WM-200A IIoT-ready, networked weld monitor will also be prominently featured at the booth. The monitor will collect high-resolution waveform data for instantaneous comparison of good/bad signals and data collection for statistical analysis of the process.Visitors to booth #430 will also see the WL-100A Laser Welding Workstation. The WL-100A is a CE-compliant, CDRH Class 1 system featuring an integrated 70-watt fiber laser, designed for versatile welding applications across metals, plastics, and dissimilar materials. Its compact design is ideal for low-volume production and R&D environments, offering easy integration into various industrial settings. By simply changing the settings, WL-100A also has the capability to mark, engrave, cut, drill, and ablate thin materials. Additionally, the system can be equipped with laser weld monitoring to ensure real-time quality inspection, enhancing throughput and traceability.To learn more, visit the International Battery Seminar's website here: https://www.internationalbatteryseminar.com/About AMADA WELD TECHFounded in 1946, AMADA is a global leader in metalworking machinery, and AMADA WELD TECH, INC. - established in 1948 - is a proud AMADA Group company dedicated to solving customers' manufacturing challenges. Recognizing that no single solution fits every application, AMADA WELD TECH combines decades of independent expertise with the strength and innovation of a worldwide organization to provide innovative, reliable manufacturing technology solutions. The company designs and manufactures equipment and systems for resistance welding, laser welding, laser marking, laser cutting, hermetic sealing, and hot bar reflow soldering and bonding, serving markets including medical devices, battery, aerospace, automotive, and electronic components. AMADA WELD TECH is an ISO 9001-certified company. Contact AMADA WELD TECH at info@amadaweldtech.com. Learn more about the company's products and services at www.amadaweldtech.com.###