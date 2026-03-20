Concentrated Solar Power Market Set to Explode to $52.4 Billion by 2030 — Key Drivers, Trends & Top Players

March 2026 • Ameco Research • Solar Energy & Clean Technology

The global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market, valued at USD 8.2 Billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 52.4 Billion by 2030 at a remarkable CAGR of 23.4%. As demand for dispatchable, storage-ready renewable energy surges worldwide, CSP is emerging as an indispensable technology in the global clean energy transition.

Among all renewable energy technologies, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) holds a unique strategic advantage: the ability to generate clean electricity on demand, around the clock, by storing thermal energy in molten salt or other heat storage media. While photovoltaic solar panels produce electricity only when the sun shines, CSP systems can continue generating power for hours after sunset — making them a critical solution for grid reliability in a decarbonized energy system.

According to Ameco Research, the global Concentrated Solar Power Market was valued at USD 8.2 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 52.4 Billion by 2030, reflecting a strong CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period. This explosive growth reflects accelerating investment in utility-scale solar thermal projects across sun-rich regions worldwide.



📊 Concentrated Solar Power Market — Key Statistics (2021–2030)

CSP Market Value (2021) USD 8.2 Billion

CSP Market Forecast (2030) USD 52.4 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030) 23.4%

Market Growth Multiple (2021–2030) ~6.4x

Key Technology Advantage Integrated Thermal Storage

Leading Deployment Regions MENA, USA, Spain, China, India

Primary CSP Technologies Parabolic Trough, Solar Tower

Primary Growth Driver Dispatchable Clean Energy Demand

Source: Ameco Research | Concentrated Solar Power Market Report 2022–2030 | amecoresearch.com



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What Is Concentrated Solar Power and How Does It Work?

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) uses mirrors or lenses to focus a large area of sunlight onto a small receiver, converting solar radiation into high-temperature heat. This heat drives a conventional thermodynamic cycle — typically a steam turbine — to generate electricity. Unlike photovoltaic solar, CSP produces thermal energy that can be stored cheaply in molten salt tanks, enabling electricity generation hours after sunset. The main CSP technology types include:



» Parabolic Trough — curved mirror arrays focus sunlight onto a receiver tube; the most commercially deployed CSP technology globally

» Solar Power Tower (Central Receiver) — heliostat field reflects sunlight to a central tower receiver; enables higher temperatures and efficiency

» Linear Fresnel Reflector — flat or slightly curved mirrors focus sunlight onto a fixed overhead receiver; lower cost per mirror unit

» Parabolic Dish System — dish-shaped concentrators paired with Stirling engines; suited for distributed and off-grid generation



“CSP with thermal storage is the only solar technology capable of delivering firm, dispatchable renewable power on demand — day or night.”

What Are the Key Drivers of CSP Market Growth?

1. Demand for Dispatchable Clean Energy: As solar PV and wind penetration increases globally, grid operators face growing challenges managing intermittency. CSP with molten salt thermal storage can dispatch electricity precisely when needed — at peak demand periods, during evening hours, and overnight — making it uniquely valuable in high-renewable grid systems.

2. Net-Zero Policy Momentum: Over 140 countries have committed to net-zero emissions, driving demand for reliable, zero-carbon baseload power. CSP is specifically cited in national energy plans across the Middle East, North Africa, Spain, South Africa, India, China, and the USA as a critical component of future power grids.

3. Declining Technology Costs: CSP costs have fallen significantly as project scale increases and supply chains mature. Record-low CSP tariffs have been achieved in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Chile, demonstrating that the technology is achieving commercial competitiveness in optimal solar resource locations.

4. Industrial Heat and Green Hydrogen Applications: Beyond electricity, CSP’s high-temperature heat output is being evaluated for industrial decarbonization applications including green hydrogen production, desalination, and industrial process heat — significantly expanding the total addressable market beyond power generation.

Which Regions Are Leading the Concentrated Solar Power Market?

Middle East & North Africa (MENA) is the most dynamic CSP growth region globally. The UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park hosts the world’s largest CSP project (950 MW), while Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Egypt, and Jordan are developing large-scale CSP pipelines backed by sovereign wealth fund investment.

United States pioneered utility-scale CSP development with projects in California, Nevada, and Arizona. The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System and the Crescent Dunes project established the technical and commercial foundation for current-generation projects. The US Department of Energy has set targets for CSP to achieve $0.05/kWh with storage by 2030.

Spain remains the country with the highest cumulative installed CSP capacity in Europe, with over 50 operational parabolic trough plants. Spain’s experience provides a proven operating data set that is informing next-generation project design globally.

China and India are investing in domestic CSP capacity as part of their renewable energy diversification strategies, with both nations targeting significant CSP additions over the 2025–2030 period to complement their large solar PV installations.

Who Are the Key Players in the Concentrated Solar Power Market?





Abengoa Solar Spain — Parabolic Trough & Tower

BrightSource Energy USA — Solar Power Tower

SolarReserve USA — Molten Salt Tower





ACWA Power Saudi Arabia — MENA CSP Leader

Siemens Energy Germany — Steam Turbines for CSP

TSK Group Spain — EPC & O&M Services





Recent Industry Developments: Next-generation CSP projects are achieving storage durations of 10–15 hours, enabling near-24/7 solar power delivery. Advanced supercritical CO&sub2; power cycles are being integrated with solar tower systems to boost conversion efficiency beyond 50%. Several MENA nations have committed to multi-gigawatt CSP procurement pipelines through 2030.

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How Do CSP Technologies Compare?



Feature Parabolic Trough Solar Tower Linear Fresnel

Operating Temperature 290–550°C 500–1,000°C 270–300°C

Thermal Storage ✔ Yes (proven) ✔ Yes (optimized) ⚠ Limited

Commercial Maturity Fully Mature Commercial Scale Early Commercial

Typical Plant Size 50–400 MW 100–1,000+ MW 10–100 MW

Land Requirements High High Moderate



What Challenges Does the Concentrated Solar Power Market Face?

High Capital Costs: CSP plants require significantly higher upfront capital investment per installed MW than solar PV, primarily due to the complexity of the mirror field, heat transfer system, and power block. This creates financing challenges for projects in higher-risk jurisdictions or without long-term power purchase agreements.

Geographic Constraints: CSP requires high Direct Normal Irradiance (DNI) levels to operate efficiently — typically above 2,000 kWh/m²/year. This limits optimal deployment to specific regions including MENA, southern Europe, southwestern USA, Chile, South Africa, and parts of India and Australia.

Competition from PV + Battery Storage: The dramatic cost reductions in solar PV and lithium-ion battery storage have created a competing dispatchable clean energy solution. While PV+BESS has shorter storage durations at lower costs, CSP with molten salt retains advantages for long-duration storage and industrial heat applications.

Water Consumption: Conventional steam-cycle CSP plants consume significant volumes of water for cooling — a concern in the arid regions where CSP resources are concentrated. Dry-cooling technology adoption is increasing, though at some efficiency penalty.

What Is the Future Outlook for the CSP Market Through 2030?

The Concentrated Solar Power Market is on an exceptionally strong growth trajectory through 2030, with Ameco Research projecting a near-7x market expansion from USD 8.2 Billion to USD 52.4 Billion. Key trends shaping the outlook include:



» MENA nations committing to multi-GW CSP procurement to meet national renewable energy and desalination targets

» Next-generation supercritical CO&sub2; power cycles improving CSP plant efficiency above 50%

» CSP-green hydrogen hybrid projects emerging as major new market segment for industrial decarbonization

» US DOE SunShot successor programs targeting CSP cost reductions to $0.05/kWh with storage by 2030

» Molten salt thermal storage durations extending to 15+ hours, enabling true baseload solar power delivery



With a projected CAGR of 23.4% and a forecast market value of USD 52.4 Billion by 2030, the Concentrated Solar Power sector presents one of the most compelling growth investment opportunities in the global renewable energy landscape.

Concentrated Solar Power's Time Has Arrived

Concentrated Solar Power has evolved from a pioneering technology into a commercially proven, rapidly scaling clean energy solution. Its unique ability to deliver dispatchable solar electricity — stored as heat and dispatched on demand — fills a critical gap that neither solar PV nor wind power alone can address in tomorrow’s high-renewable grid.

For energy developers, investors, and policymakers seeking to build reliable, fully decarbonized power systems, CSP is an indispensable element of the technology portfolio. Access the complete market intelligence at Ameco Research — Concentrated Solar Power Market Report.

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