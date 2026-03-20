Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Unveils Advanced Ultra-High Purity Liquid Chemical Delivery Systems for EV Battery and Fuel Cell Manufacturing

SHENZHEN, China — Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co. Ltd., a global leader in high-performance fluid control solutions, today announced the expansion of its Ultra-High Purity (UHP) Liquid Chemical Delivery Systems (CDS) tailored specifically for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell industries. This suite of automated solutions aims to set new benchmarks for precision, safety, and contamination control in the production of next-generation energy storage and propulsion systems.



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As the global transition to clean energy accelerates, manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells face intensifying pressure to increase energy density while reducing production defects. Jewellok's latest Chemical Delivery Modules (CDM) and specialized piping infrastructures address these challenges by providing a "bulk-to-tool" solution that maintains chemical integrity at the parts-per-trillion (ppt) level.Precision Engineering for EV Battery FabricationIn the EV sector, the consistency of electrolyte filling and slurry preparation is critical to battery longevity. Jewellok's systems utilize 316L electropolished stainless steel with a 5Ra surface finish, virtually eliminating particle shedding and chemical leaching. By integrating advanced pressure regulators capable of handling up to 150,000 psi and precision blending technology, Jewellok ensures that sensitive electrolytes are delivered with surgical accuracy, reducing waste and enhancing cell safety.Scaling the Hydrogen EconomyFor fuel cell production, Jewellok provides the specialized high-pressure hardware necessary for Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) and high-purity gas management. Their Bulk Specialty Gas Systems (BSGS) and automated gas cabinets are engineered to handle corrosive catalysts and high-pressure hydrogen, featuring nitrogen blanketing and automated leak detection to ensure a high-safety environment for plant operators.Operational Excellence and Efficiency"Our goal is to provide the critical infrastructure that allows green energy innovators to scale without compromising on purity," said James Yuan, spokesperson for Shenzhen Jewellok Technology. "By utilizing our modular Valve Manifold Boxes (VMB) and PLC-integrated monitoring, our clients have reported a 25-30% reduction in production downtime and near 99.9% system uptime."The modularity of the Jewellok system allows manufacturers to isolate specific production tools for maintenance without a full facility shutdown, a vital feature for high-volume gigafactories.About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co. Ltd.Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Jewellok Technology is a premier manufacturer of ultra-high purity gas and liquid delivery equipment. Serving the semiconductor, photovoltaic, and renewable energy sectors, the company specializes in UHP diaphragm valves, pressure regulators, and fully automated chemical delivery systems designed for mission-critical industrial applications.Media Contact:James YuanShenzhen Jewellok Technology Co. Ltd.Phone: +86-13380377051Email: info@jewellok.comWebsite: www.jewellok.com