Smart Energy Week Tokyo 2026 – Kseng Solar Strengthens Presence in Japan with Comprehensive Solar Racking Solutions

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From March 17-19, 2026, Kseng Solar exhibited at Smart Energy Week 2026 in Tokyo Big Sight, with a full range of versatile solar racking solutions for diverse applications.

03/23/26, 05:29 AM | Solar Power | Ksengsolar

From March 17-19, 2026, Kseng Solar exhibited at Smart Energy Week 2026 in Tokyo Big Sight, one of Japan's leading expo for renewable energy solutions. At the three-day expo, Kseng Solar engaged with industry professionals, local partners, and clients nationwide, presenting a full range of versatile solar racking solutions for diverse applications, marking its continued commitment to deepening its footprint in the Japanese market and delivering long-term value to local clients through high-quality solar structures.


Presented Products
- Solar Carport
- Roof Solar Mounting Solutions: Metal Roof Mounting Systems, Tile Roof Mounting Systems
- Ground Solar Mounting Solutions: Steel Ground Mounting Systems, Aluminum Ground Mounting Systems
- Solar Fence

In response to Japan's growing demand for solar projects, Kseng Solar is committed to providing deeply localized solar racks and services tailored to the market's needs. Designed with exceptional structural strength, our solar racking solutions have obtained JIS certification, guaranteeing long-lasting structural stability even under extreme environmental conditions.

Dedicated to providing solar racking and tracking systems since 2015, driven by dual manufacturing bases and vertically integrated production, Kseng Solar continues to strengthen its local presence in Japan, delivering high-quality solar racking solutions that support the country's clean energy future.

03/23/26, 05:29 AM | Solar Power | Ksengsolar
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