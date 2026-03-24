Natural Power supports acquisition of 42.5 MW Higher Witheven Solar Project in Cornwall

Fabrice Mazeau, Senior Technical Advisor at Natural Power, said: "The transaction marks a significant addition to Downing's growing solar ready-to-build portfolio, and we were pleased to be able to support the team with a thorough and independent assessment of the project's technical, environmental and commercial assumptions, ensuring risks were clearly understood, and performance expectations were robust ahead of investment.



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Solar remains a cornerstone of the UK's energy transition, and rigorous due diligence at the acquisition stage is critical to securing long-term asset value and reliable renewable generation - reinforcing investor confidence in well-structured UK solar developments."Sean Moore, Senior Investment Director at Downing, added: "The support of Natural Power was very important to the Higher Witheven project and played a key role in the acquisition which is part of our long-term investment strategy backing the UK's energy transition."Natural Power provided comprehensive technical due diligence services to support the acquisition. The scope of work included a detailed review of land lease arrangements, planning and environmental consents, and grid connection agreements. The team also undertook a desktop technical assessment of the site, which was completed by an independent site inspection to assess access, terrain, ground conditions and potential development constraints. In addition, Natural Power carried out an independent pre-construction energy yield assessment to validate the project's anticipated generation profile and expected performance. This was supported by a full operational expenditure (OpEx) analysis to evaluate long-term cost assumptions and identify potential risks and opportunities that could impact the asset's future operational performance and financial viability.This robust, end-to-end technical review provided Downing with confidence in the project's technical foundations ahead of construction.Higher Witheven is located in Launceston, Cornwall, and has a 42.5 MW capacity, with grid connection and project completion expected in Q4 2027. The project has been designed with a strong focus on environmental stewardship, incorporating biodiversity enhancements and a landscape-led approach alongside renewable power generation.