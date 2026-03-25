California Solar Care Announces Exclusive Summer Solar Panel Cleaning Offer

Visit https://www.californiasolarcare.org/ for further information

California Solar Care is offering $25 OFF your first solar panel cleaning and 20% OFF when bundling with other services. Maximize your solar efficiency and savings—schedule today at https://offer.californiasolarcare.org/ or call 510-650-1227.

03/25/26, 03:46 PM | Solar Power | California Solar Care

Fremont, CA - As summer approaches, California Solar Care is reminding homeowners of the importance of maintaining their solar panel systems for optimal performance. Over time, solar panels can accumulate dust, pollen, and debris that block sunlight, reducing their energy production. Regular cleaning is essential to ensure solar panels continue to operate efficiently throughout the year, especially during the sunny summer months.


To help homeowners prepare for the upcoming season, California Solar Care is offering an exclusive promotion:

$25 OFF Your First Solar Panel Cleaning when you mention this post!

In addition, customers can Save 20% when bundling solar panel cleaning with other services, such as window cleaning, gutter cleaning, or bird proofing.

"Our goal is to help homeowners maximize their solar energy efficiency while preserving their panels for long-term performance. "With our expert cleaning services, we can help homeowners reduce energy costs, improve performance, and ensure their solar systems are ready for summer."

California Solar Care offers a range of expert services to enhance your home's efficiency, including:

Solar Panel Cleaning
Gutter Cleaning
Window Cleaning
Bird Proofing

With years of experience and a team of highly trained professionals, California Solar Care is dedicated to providing exceptional service and helping homeowners keep their solar systems running at peak performance.

Schedule your cleaning today:
Visit https://offer.californiasolarcare.org/
or call 510-650-1227.

For more information about California Solar Care and their full range of services, visit www.californiasolarcare.org
.

03/25/26, 03:46 PM | Solar Power | California Solar Care
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