Global Biogas Market to Hit USD 103.6 Billion by 2032 – Key Trends, Growth & Opportunities

Global Biogas Market to Reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2032: Key Trends, Growth Drivers & Investment Opportunities

The global energy landscape is undergoing a transformative shift. As nations race to reduce carbon emissions and transition away from fossil fuels, biogas has emerged as one of the most promising renewable energy sources available today. According to recent market research, the Global Biogas Market was valued at USD 57.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 6.8%. Read the full report at Ameco Research - Biogas Market Report.

What Is Biogas and Why Does It Matter?

Biogas is produced through anaerobic digestion of organic matter — agricultural waste, food scraps, sewage sludge, and animal manure. It primarily consists of methane (CH₄) and carbon dioxide (CO₂), usable for heating, electricity generation, or upgraded to biomethane for grid injection or vehicle fuel.

Biogas Market Drivers



Rising Demand for Renewable Energy: Governments worldwide are setting ambitious renewable energy targets aligned with Paris Agreement commitments.

Governments worldwide are setting ambitious renewable energy targets aligned with Paris Agreement commitments.

Supportive Government Policies: Feed-in tariffs, tax credits, and subsidies — including the EU's REPowerEU biomethane targets — are accelerating investment.

Feed-in tariffs, tax credits, and subsidies — including the EU's REPowerEU biomethane targets — are accelerating investment.

Increasing Organic Waste Generation: Rapid urbanization and agricultural expansion are producing larger organic waste volumes.

Rapid urbanization and agricultural expansion are producing larger organic waste volumes.

Circular Economy Focus: Biogas converts waste into clean energy and nutrient-rich digestate fertilizer.

Biogas converts waste into clean energy and nutrient-rich digestate fertilizer.

Energy Security Concerns: Domestic biogas production reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels.



Biogas Market Segmentation

By Feedstock



Agricultural waste (dominant segment)



Municipal solid waste and sewage sludge



Industrial organic waste



Energy crops



By Application



Electricity and heat generation (largest segment)



Biomethane / Renewable Natural Gas — fastest growing



Transportation fuel



Industrial applications



Biogas Market Regional Insights

Europe: The Global Leader

Europe dominates the global biogas market. Germany, UK, Italy, and France lead production, supported by the EU's strong regulatory framework and REPowerEU biomethane strategy.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Region

China and India are leading Asia-Pacific's rapid biogas expansion through programs like China's national biogas initiative and India's GOBAR-DHAN scheme.

North America: RNG Expansion

The US and Canada are witnessing rapid Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) growth, driven by the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and strong corporate sustainability commitments.

Global Biogas Market — Key Statistics







🌿 GLOBAL BIOGAS MARKET — KEY STATISTICS

Market Forecast 2023-2032 | Source: Ameco Research









$57.9B

Market Value 2023





$103.6B

Projected Value 2032





6.8%

CAGR 2024-2032





🌍 Europe

Largest Market





🌏 Asia-Pac

Fastest Growing













Technological Innovations



Advanced anaerobic digestion for improved gas yields



Biogas upgrading technologies (membrane separation, water scrubbing)



IoT and digitalization for plant monitoring and optimization



Co-digestion techniques combining multiple feedstocks



Modular and micro-scale biogas systems for emerging markets



Challenges Facing the Industry



High upfront capital costs for plant construction

Feedstock supply chain complexity

Technical expertise gaps in emerging markets

Grid integration challenges

Competition from low-cost solar and wind energy



Biogas Market Players