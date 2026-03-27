KTECH March 2026 Market Monthly: Insights into Japan Residential Energy Storage and Poland's New Subsidy Policy

KTECH's March 2026 Market Monthly highlights critical trends in residential energy storage across Japan, Poland, and China. In Japan, disaster resilience and policy shifts—including the end of FIT subsidies and mandatory ZEH standards—drive demand for solar-plus-storage systems, with three dominant business models: CAPEX buyout, zero-yen TPO/PPA, and VPP/aggregator models. Poland's new "Mój Prąd" subsidy program (2026-2030, PLN 1B) prioritizes 20kWh+ systems, positioning residential storage as an electricity price arbitrage tool to boost larger-capacity adoption. In China, falling lithium salt and battery cell prices, alongside AC-coupled system innovations, enable cost-effective global supply. KTECH aims to support clients in seizing these opportunities for global energy transition.

KTECH, a global leader in new energy solutions, has released its latest Market Monthly report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the global residential energy storage market landscape and policy trends, with a focus on Japan, Poland, and China, to provide precise guidance for businesses' global expansion.



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1. Japan Residential Energy Storage Market: Rigid Demand Driven by Disasters and Policy ReformsAs an island nation with scarce resources and frequent natural disasters, Japan centers its energy policy on the "5E Principle": Energy Security, Economic Efficiency, and Environment. The 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and Fukushima nuclear accident fundamentally altered public energy consumption behavior, driving demand for distributed energy and residential energy storage as essential for resilience. Meanwhile, distribution grid operators prioritize residential energy storage as critical to alleviating congestion and mitigating photovoltaic fluctuations.Policy shifts are reshaping the market: the 2019 Feed-in Tariff (FIT) scheme, once a catalyst for growth, has expired, pushing purchase prices down from ¥48/kWh to ¥7-9/kWh and accelerating the shift from subsidy dependence to self-consumption. Concurrently, Japan's Net Zero Energy House (ZEH) policy has evolved from "encouragement" to "mandatory," requiring all new residential buildings to meet ZEH standards by 2030—making solar-plus-storage systems a standard feature and unlocking incremental demand.Three dominant business models prevail in Japan:CAPEX Buyout Model: Users pay upfront for equipment and installation, the most prevalent model today;Zero Yen TPO/PPA Third-Party Ownership Model: Lowers barriers to entry with "zero yen installation," gaining rapid popularity;Virtual Power Plant (VPP) & Aggregator Model: Transforms household energy storage into "financial assets" for optimal distribution grid dispatch.2. Poland's New "Mój Prąd" Subsidy Program: Tilt Toward High-Capacity SystemsPoland plans to allocate PLN 1 billion between 2026 and 2030 for the sixth round of its "Mój Prąd" residential solar-plus-storage subsidy program. Raising the minimum system capacity threshold from 12kWh to 20kWh, the policy explicitly favors large-capacity energy storage systems. Mandating "grid price priority operation," it elevates residential energy storage from a "backup power source" to an "electricity price arbitrage tool," driving up average selling prices per unit and creating significant opportunities for high-capacity storage solutions.3. China Market Updates: Lithium Salt Price Declines and Energy Storage Tech IterationGlobal prices of lithium ore and carbonate continue to fall, reducing costs across the energy storage supply chain. In China, prices for residential energy storage and renewable energy system battery cells are steadily declining, while innovative solutions like AC-coupled energy storage systems are gaining traction—combining cost optimization with technological advancement to supply cost-effective products globally.KTECH remains committed to deepening its presence in the global energy storage market, leveraging technological innovation and localized services to help clients seize policy dividends and market opportunities, accelerating the global energy transition.