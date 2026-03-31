IRVINE, California, March 31st, 2026 - Qcells, a premier provider of complete energy solutions and leader in the U.S. solar manufacturing market, today announced the official launch of Qcells New Homes. This new division will work with homebuilders integrating onsite end-to-end clean energy solutions for new residential construction. Qcells New Homes' offerings are designed to make it easier than ever for new homes to be powered by affordable, reliable clean energy solutions families can count on - especially as their concerns over energy demand and costs continue.



More Headlines Articles

Qcells' comprehensive Qcells New Homes solar platform is an end-to-end solution designed specifically for new home construction in communities across the U.S. The platform offers builders a turnkey, vertically integrated package of everything needed to get a residential system online and operating for years. As the only direct-from-manufacturer solar and storage partner on the market, Qcells New Homes provides homebuilders with solar panels manufactured at Qcells' Georgia factory, in addition to domestically produced battery systems, financing, installation support, and long-term system monitoring. Backed by the financial strength of its parent company Hanwha Group, Qcells provides unmatched bankability and long-term stability needed for today's evolving energy market."With the official launch of our Qcells New Homes solar and storage platform, Qcells is raising the bar for convenience, compliance, and quality—offering homebuilders a reliable, single-source partner to deliver clean, affordable energy in new communities" said David Shin, President of Qcells North America. "As energy demands evolve, we are helping builders integrate advanced energy solutions seamlessly into new construction while improving long-term value for homeowners."Solving Household Energy Affordability & Growing Energy DemandQcells New Homes is purpose-built to address the specific pain points households are feeling across the country: affordability, operating costs, and grid reliability. The platform offers a homebuyer-friendly operating lease1 with in-house financing that:• Reduces Upfront Costs: Diminishing capital expenditure for builders.• Protects Buyer Qualification: No impact on the homebuyer's Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio, helping more families qualify for new homes.• Offers Predictable Monthly Lease Payments: Lease rates are priced below average electric utility rates with no annual escalator, providing homeowners with immediate and long-term relief from the potential for rising utility costs.• Enhances Resilience & Grid Value: Integrated battery storage allows the power produced by solar to be stored in the battery and can be sold to the grid to enhance reliability for the local community in states that support onsite clean energy programs, such as NEM 3.0 in California. Qcells New Homes also offers battery configurations that can provide reserved backup during outages, all while supporting broader grid stability needs throughout the local community."We are cutting out the intermediary to deliver solar panels assembled in America directly to new communities," said Phil Narodick, President of Qcells New Homes. "Our team brings decades of experience supporting the homebuilding industry and provides builders with an integrated solar and storage solution designed to maximize system performance and homeowner value under evolving net metering programs, while delivering seamless energy solutions across the entire project lifecycle."For more information on Qcells New Homes, visit: https://us.qcells.com/new-homes.###About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com/us.