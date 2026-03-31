Terrasmart Announces Peak Production Package Launch For Its Peakyield™ Solar Tracker Optimization Software

BUFFALO, N.Y. MAR 31, 2026 — Terrasmart, a leading provider of solar racking technologies, installation services, and project optimization software, announced the official launch of its new "Peak Production Package" for its proprietary PeakYield™ solar tracker software. PeakYield™ enhances tracker performance to minimize downtime, protect sites from weather events, and streamline troubleshooting. Available for solar sites across the size spectrum, from utility-scale to distributed generation sites, the Peak Production Package offers enhanced features for challenging sites with undulating or uneven terrain and diffuse lighting or cloudy conditions. These enhancements include topography informed backtracking and irradiance optimized tracking.



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Terrasmart's proprietary tracking algorithms were recently validated by DNV, the world's leading testing, certification, and technical advisor to the energy sector. Together, the proprietary algorithms can generate an up to 5% improvement in performance gains. Beyond on-site production, the endorsement fosters access to project financing, giving developers more detailed estimates in financial modelling and specifics on potential additional backtracking credits.Tracker optimization is frequently designed for use in large utility-scale builds, leaving distributed generation projects and sites under 20 MW without the same advantages related to production gains and easier O&M. Terrasmart's Peak Production Package is a flexible solution for solar builds of all sizes. The base PeakYield™ package provides backtracking, weather stows, real-time data, and remote access to sites. The Peak Production Package builds on everything in the base package with premium features including topography informed backtracking and irradiance optimized tracking. Both features benefit from row-to-row optimization where individual rows can be positioned at different angles to maximize gains and minimize shade. As a result, the Peak Production Package automates optimal energy capture, providing real-time and real-world value."We're proud that PeakYield is known for its industry-leading yield optimization. The Peak Production Package builds on this foundation with sophisticated enhancements that further maximize production" says Ashton Vandemark, Vice President, Software Solutions, Terrasmart. "On top of its proven energy yield benefits, the Peak Production Package opens new doors of opportunity to projects that typically don't have access to this elevated level of technology, especially additional yield improvement on distributed-generation scale solar sites. In fact, additional energy gains from our topography informed backtracking are already being leveraged when modeling energy production during the financing stage."About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy business of Gibraltar Industries, Inc., is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With more than 11 GWs of solar deployed across over 6,000 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. For more information, please visit Terrasmart.com.