PREMIER IMPROVEMENTS SOLAR
Premier Improvements Solar is a veteran-owned, 5-star rated solar installation company based in West Hartford, CT. We proudly serve homeowners across the entire state of Connecticut with premium solar panel installations, Smart-E Loan financing, and full-service solutions including new roof + solar and battery storage.
At Premier Improvements Solar, we're proud to be Connecticut's trusted, -owned solar eveterannergy company. Headquartered in West Hartford, we bring over 30 years of combined experience in helping homeowners take control of their energy use through clean, reliable, and affordable solar power.
We know that making the switch to solar can feel overwhelming—that's why we're here to guide you every step of the way. From your first free consultation to final installation and beyond, our team handles everything with honesty, clarity, and care. Every system we design is fully customized to your home, needs, and budget. No cookie-cutter solutions—just smart, efficient solar energy built for you.
We know that making the switch to solar can feel overwhelming—that's why we're here to guide you every step of the way. From your first free consultation to final installation and beyond, our team handles everything with honesty, clarity, and care. Every system we design is fully customized to your home, needs, and budget. No cookie-cutter solutions—just smart, efficient solar energy built for you.
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We push the limits in renewable energy, focusing on innovation to drive progress. Pioneering new solutions and ground-breaking technology, and smarter ways of working to make progress for our clients and the industry.