Zendure

PowerHub

PowerHub
The Zendure PowerHub is a central energy management hub that integrates solar, storage, EV charging, and heat pumps into a single system for whole-home backup.
FEATURES
  • Daily expansion & energy management: compatible with SolarFlow Series and existing hardware devices
  • Off-grid / whole-home / essential-load backup: requires SolarFlow Mix Series
  • Central hub that connects solar, storage, EV charging, heat pumps, smart devices and home circuits
  • Expansion hub that unlocks higher power, larger capacity and stronger solar integration
  • Provides one central connection point, reducing repeated wiring and future installation work in multi-device systems
  • Integrates solar, storage, EV charging, SG Ready heat pumps, CT metering, the App, cloud services and future VPP / smart home ecosystems
  • Local HEMS monitors and coordinates energy within the home network
  • Night: Instant Security via ATS for backup mode
  • Day: Solar Recovery via Black Start to rebuild the link between solar and storage off-grid
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