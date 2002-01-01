Zendure
PowerHub
The Zendure PowerHub is a central energy management hub that integrates solar, storage, EV charging, and heat pumps into a single system for whole-home backup.
- Daily expansion & energy management: compatible with SolarFlow Series and existing hardware devices
- Off-grid / whole-home / essential-load backup: requires SolarFlow Mix Series
- Central hub that connects solar, storage, EV charging, heat pumps, smart devices and home circuits
- Expansion hub that unlocks higher power, larger capacity and stronger solar integration
- Provides one central connection point, reducing repeated wiring and future installation work in multi-device systems
- Integrates solar, storage, EV charging, SG Ready heat pumps, CT metering, the App, cloud services and future VPP / smart home ecosystems
- Local HEMS monitors and coordinates energy within the home network
- Night: Instant Security via ATS for backup mode
- Day: Solar Recovery via Black Start to rebuild the link between solar and storage off-grid