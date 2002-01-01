Enphase
IQ9N
The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management.
- Lightweight and compact with integrated Stäubli MC4 connectors for easy installation
- Fast installation with simple AC cabling
- Faster firmware upgrades enabled by the new integrated circuit technology
- More than 1 million power-on hours of reliability testing
- Patented Burst Mode technology provides increased energy production
- Low-voltage DC and rapid shutdown for the ultimate fire safety
- Industry-leading warranty of up to 25 years
- Supports all common PV module powers and cell architecture
- Compatible with existing IQ7, IQ8 Microinverter systems. Seamlessly expand your solar capacity as your energy requirements increase