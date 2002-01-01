  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. newsletter
Enphase

IQ9N

IQ9N
The IQ9N Microinverter represents the next leap in solar technology, featuring advanced Gallium Nitride (GaN) architecture for superior performance, efficiency, and thermal management.
FEATURES
  • Lightweight and compact with integrated Stäubli MC4 connectors for easy installation
  • Fast installation with simple AC cabling
  • Faster firmware upgrades enabled by the new integrated circuit technology
  • More than 1 million power-on hours of reliability testing
  • Patented Burst Mode technology provides increased energy production
  • Low-voltage DC and rapid shutdown for the ultimate fire safety
  • Industry-leading warranty of up to 25 years
  • Supports all common PV module powers and cell architecture
  • Compatible with existing IQ7, IQ8 Microinverter systems. Seamlessly expand your solar capacity as your energy requirements increase
PRODUCT URL COMPANY URL