GO Battery

Works with the Tigo EI Inverter and ATS High performance battery chemistry – Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) Capacity: Modular in 5 kWh steps, up to 30 kWh total Power: Up to 11.4 kW continuous output (with 11.4 kW EI Inverter) Built-in Battery Management System (BMS) balances cells, protects against over/under-voltage, over-current, and temperature extremes. Simple, fast installations with only 3 color-coded connections per module Ingress Protection: IP66 – fully outdoor-ready (dust + water resistant). Floor kit (standard) or wall mount kit (optional add-on) Warranty: 120 months