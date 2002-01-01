GO Battery

Works with the Tigo EI Inverter and ATS
High performance battery chemistry – Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
Capacity: Modular in 5 kWh steps, up to 30 kWh total
Power: Up to 11.4 kW continuous output (with 11.4 kW EI Inverter)
Built-in Battery Management System (BMS) balances cells, protects against over/under-voltage, over-current, and temperature extremes.
Simple, fast installations with only 3 color-coded connections per module
Ingress Protection: IP66 – fully outdoor-ready (dust + water resistant).
Floor kit (standard) or wall mount kit (optional add-on)
Warranty: 120 months