Trinasolar
Vertex S+
The Vertex S+ is a high-performance 510W solar panel featuring a dual-glass design and superior weather resistance for aesthetic residential and commercial installations.
- Interpreting modern industrial aesthetics with a sophisticated black design.
- 1.6+1.6mm Lightweight Dual-Glass Design.
- Superior weather resistance, effortlessly handling high-temperature and high-humidity conditions.
- High Reliability with Warranty.
- Outstanding fire resistance for enhanced safety.
- Optimized load capacity (+5400/-4000Pa) to withstand extreme weather conditions.
- 25-year product warranty + 30-year power warranty.