Trinasolar

Vertex S+

Vertex S+
The Vertex S+ is a high-performance 510W solar panel featuring a dual-glass design and superior weather resistance for aesthetic residential and commercial installations.
FEATURES
  • Interpreting modern industrial aesthetics with a sophisticated black design.
  • 1.6+1.6mm Lightweight Dual-Glass Design.
  • Superior weather resistance, effortlessly handling high-temperature and high-humidity conditions.
  • High Reliability with Warranty.
  • Outstanding fire resistance for enhanced safety.
  • Optimized load capacity (+5400/-4000Pa) to withstand extreme weather conditions.
  • 25-year product warranty + 30-year power warranty.
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