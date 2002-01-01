N7 Pro-670W-66

Equipped with multiple industry-leading technologies, TOPCon 5.0+ cell efficiency is increased by 0.7%, achieving multi-dimensional breakthroughs in passivation effect, light capture ability, and bifacial power generation performance. Quarter-cut cell tech reduces internal current of cells, lowering power loss. Meanwhile, quarter-cut cell layout design effectively reduces the peak hot spot temperature, lowering power loss caused by hot spots, and improving module reliability and system safety. High-density low-stress flexible integrated interconnection, expanding the effective power-generating area (+0.81%). 85±5% Bifaciality, boosting backside power output. -0.26%/℃ Temperature Coefficient, adapting for high temperature environments.