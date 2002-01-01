LONGi
Hi-MO One
A liquid-cooled energy storage system featuring proprietary 5S technology and AI-driven 6D safety protection with zero recorded thermal runaway incidents.
- Automate peak-shaving to flatten utility spikes.
- Full-scenario functionality: Peak/off-peak arbitrage, demand charge control, virtual power plant, backup power, black start.
- All-in-one design cuts delivery time, simplifies installation, and gets you connected to the grid sooner.
- Double-loop liquid cooling maintains temp differences ≤3∘C, extending battery life.
- Proactive safe design with thermal isolation and multi-layer safeguards.
- Full-Link safety with AI prediction that detects risks 15 minutes before they occur.
- Proprietary 5S technology (iCCS, TMS, BMS, PCS, EMS) for seamless energy flow.
- Active liquid cooling keeps the system at optimal temperatures.
- Industrial-Grade Safety: Multi-stage electrical protection and fire suppression built into every unit.