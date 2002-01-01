Victron Energy
Multi HS19 Solar 15k
The Multi HS19 Solar 15k is a rack-ready 3-phase inverter/charger for 650-1000V systems featuring 15kW continuous output and four integrated MPPT trackers.
- High-voltage power for 650-1000V installations
- Fits a standard 19-inch rack alongside compatible batteries
- Four MPPT trackers with up to 32kW of input power
- Full 3-phase power from a single compact unit
- High efficiency of up to 98% with low standby consumption
- Victron Ecosystem integration for monitoring via GX devices and VRM portal
- Bluetooth connectivity for on-site configuration via VictronConnect app
- One-person installation due to lightweight 26.5 kg design
- PowerControl and PowerAssist to manage grid overload and supplement peak demand
- Built-in display for operational overview at a glance