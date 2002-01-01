Victron Energy

Multi HS19 Solar 15k

Multi HS19 Solar 15k
The Multi HS19 Solar 15k is a rack-ready 3-phase inverter/charger for 650-1000V systems featuring 15kW continuous output and four integrated MPPT trackers.
FEATURES
  • High-voltage power for 650-1000V installations
  • Fits a standard 19-inch rack alongside compatible batteries
  • Four MPPT trackers with up to 32kW of input power
  • Full 3-phase power from a single compact unit
  • High efficiency of up to 98% with low standby consumption
  • Victron Ecosystem integration for monitoring via GX devices and VRM portal
  • Bluetooth connectivity for on-site configuration via VictronConnect app
  • One-person installation due to lightweight 26.5 kg design
  • PowerControl and PowerAssist to manage grid overload and supplement peak demand
  • Built-in display for operational overview at a glance
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