K2 Systems
Carport System
A modular and customizable PV carport system available in V- or Y-column structures that supports up to four parking spaces with a maximum span of 10.3 meters.
- Modular carports adapt to any situation and are designed for scalability and durability.
- Simple module fixation by clamping from below.
- Various foundation types for different conditions.
- Thoughtfully designed support rail for easy installation.
- Rail construction ensures reliable and stable drainage even for larger volumes of water.
- Available as single- or double-column structures.
- Bottom-side clamping makes the module fixation simple and fast.
- No loss of parking space: thanks to the clever design, all parking areas remain fully usable.