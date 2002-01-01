K2 Systems

Carport System

Carport System
A modular and customizable PV carport system available in V- or Y-column structures that supports up to four parking spaces with a maximum span of 10.3 meters.
FEATURES
  • Modular carports adapt to any situation and are designed for scalability and durability.
  • Simple module fixation by clamping from below.
  • Various foundation types for different conditions.
  • Thoughtfully designed support rail for easy installation.
  • Rail construction ensures reliable and stable drainage even for larger volumes of water.
  • Available as single- or double-column structures.
  • Bottom-side clamping makes the module fixation simple and fast.
  • No loss of parking space: thanks to the clever design, all parking areas remain fully usable.
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