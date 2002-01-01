Solis
IntelliHome
A complete residential storage solution featuring ultra-thin 51.2V low-voltage batteries and hybrid inverters with a 128kWh maximum expansion capacity and 1C discharge capability.
- 1C discharge capability, 100% DOD, cycle life ≥ 6000 times, for higher profits
- IP66 + C5M protection degree and battery heating, suitable for all environments from -20℃ to 55℃
- <10ms seamless off-grid switching, uninterrupted power supply guarantee
- Intelligent control of diesel generator access to ensure continuous power supply
- 200% overload capability to support demanding loads
- 51.2V safe low-voltage system design, no arcing or electric shock risk
- Easy to transport, plug and play, rapid deployment in 15 minutes
- One system, one interface, supports OTA, convenient management