ARRAY Technologies
DuraTrack D2S
A dual-row solar tracker featuring patented passive wind stow technology that maximizes energy yield by up to 4% while offering superior terrain adaptability.
- ARRAY Wind XP™ Patented Passive Wind Stow Technology: Minimizes unnecessary stow and sensor failure risk through ARRAY’s trusted mechanical stow solution shown to offer an energy yield benefit of up to 4%.
- Leading Terrain Adaptability: Incorporates ARRAY OmniTrack® terrain-following capability to minimize terrain modifications, reduce grading costs during construction by following natural land contours, and maintaining natural ecology.
- ARRAY SmarTrack® Enabled: Facilitates optimized energy yield on projects with Terrain Adaptive Backtracking and Diffuse Weather Response while also providing features to mitigate risk from extreme weather conditions.