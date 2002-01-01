Victron Energy

Orion XS

Orion XS
The Orion XS is an ultra-compact, fanless DC-DC charger delivering up to 98.5% charging efficiency for dual-battery setups.
FEATURES
  • Fully configurable
  • Efficient cooling
  • Engine running detection
  • Works with VictronConnect
  • Intelligent charge algorithms
  • Remote Monitoring optional
  • Fast and efficient charging to keep batteries full
  • Uninterrupted battery and alternator protection
  • Compact & robust design, engineered to outlast extremes
  • Easy setup and configuration with battery presets
  • Parallel operation for higher output
  • Smarter charging through data sharing
  • Low temperature shutdown & undervoltage protection
  • SafetyShield+ protection: the professional standard
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