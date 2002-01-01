Victron Energy
Orion XS
The Orion XS is an ultra-compact, fanless DC-DC charger delivering up to 98.5% charging efficiency for dual-battery setups.
- Fully configurable
- Efficient cooling
- Engine running detection
- Works with VictronConnect
- Intelligent charge algorithms
- Remote Monitoring optional
- Fast and efficient charging to keep batteries full
- Uninterrupted battery and alternator protection
- Compact & robust design, engineered to outlast extremes
- Easy setup and configuration with battery presets
- Parallel operation for higher output
- Smarter charging through data sharing
- Low temperature shutdown & undervoltage protection
- SafetyShield+ protection: the professional standard