CATL
TENER Sodium
The world's first field-validated sodium-ion energy storage system with a 30 MWh modular architecture designed for extreme-temperature performance and cost stability.
- Powered by CATL’s latest sodium-ion technology, TENER Sodium delivers more than 30 MWh of rated capacity on a fully modular architecture.
- Simpler project deployment, with each single module weighing about 42 tonnes and only 34 units required for a 1 GWh site.
- Greater configuration flexibility, with energy and power blocks decoupled to support flexible storage durations of 1, 2, 4, 6, and 8 hours.
- Lower maintenance cost, as faulty modules can be quickly isolated and replaced independently.
- Dedicated bidirectional (Bi-DC) voltage regulation system enables automatic voltage boosting in the low-voltage range.
- BMS system designed for continuously sloping voltage curves, enabling more accurate SOC estimation and 20% higher overcharge SOC tolerance than lithium-ion.
- Ultra-low auxiliary energy consumption reduced from 2% to 1% through liquid-cooling and unique top-discharge airflow design.
- Low-noise design operating at only 65 decibels, addressing local community concerns.
- Full compatibility with LFP systems, sharing the same physical footprint and enclosures.