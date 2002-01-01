Canadian Solar
TOPCon 3.0
A high-power-density TOPCon 3.0 solar panel delivering up to 670 Wp and 24.8% conversion efficiency with an industry-leading 90% bifaciality.
- Higher power density: With a power output of up to 670 Wp, the module features a multi-cut technology based on large-format rectangular cells and enhanced light utilization.
- Higher bifaciality: Cell poly-patterned technology and optimized back-side design enable PV module bifaciality of up to 90%, delivering an additional 0.4%–0.5% system-level energy gain.
- Lower temperature coefficient: Advanced passivation technologies on cell edge and surface lower the PV module temperature coefficient to -0.26%/°C, improving PV system performance in high-temperature environments.
- High reliability: Together, these advanced cell and module technologies deliver high reliability and reduce degradation to ≤1% in the first year and 0.35% annually thereafter, ensuring over 88.85% output after 30 years.
- Durability and safety: For demanding conditions such as glare-sensitive, high-load, corrosive, and dusty environments, the module can be equipped with anti-glare glass, IoT-enabled junction box, and steel, composite, or anti-dust frames.