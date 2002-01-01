Sungrow
SG510HX
Featuring high power generation efficiency and simplified on-site installation and maintenance, the product effectively reduces overall project CAPEX, serving as an ideal cost-effective solution for local large-scale photovoltaic farm construction.
- SG510HX high-power string inverter
- PowerTitan 3.0 liquid-cooled energy storage system
- High power generation efficiency
- Simplified on-site installation and maintenance
- Reduces overall project CAPEX
- Ideal cost-effective solution for local large-scale photovoltaic farm construction