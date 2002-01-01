SolaX
Binary Series
The SolaX Binary Series is a smart bidirectional AC EV charger supporting 1.4 - 22 kW power output and integration with PV-ESS systems for V2L home backup.
- Industry's first charging & discharging solution for vehicles with V2L function.
- Implement V2X solution through the integration of SolaX PV-ESS.
- Capable of 100% green energy.
- Automatic switch between single and three phases.
- Maximizing surplus green utilization in a zero-export system.
- Current leakage protection.
- Smart dynamic load balance control.
- ISO Insulation verification on DC output cable.
- Decoupling of charge and discharge ensures the reliability.
- Smart vehicle and RFID card management.
- Multi-time slot charging and discharging scheduling.
- Charging and discharging history management.
- The discharge function supports mainstream V2L electric vehicle models.
- Support multiple communication protocols.
- Support black start, the EV battery can be used as a backup power source for home.