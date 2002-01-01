SolaX

Binary Series

Binary Series
The SolaX Binary Series is a smart bidirectional AC EV charger supporting 1.4 - 22 kW power output and integration with PV-ESS systems for V2L home backup.
FEATURES
  • Industry's first charging & discharging solution for vehicles with V2L function.
  • Implement V2X solution through the integration of SolaX PV-ESS.
  • Capable of 100% green energy.
  • Automatic switch between single and three phases.
  • Maximizing surplus green utilization in a zero-export system.
  • Current leakage protection.
  • Smart dynamic load balance control.
  • ISO Insulation verification on DC output cable.
  • Decoupling of charge and discharge ensures the reliability.
  • Smart vehicle and RFID card management.
  • Multi-time slot charging and discharging scheduling.
  • Charging and discharging history management.
  • The discharge function supports mainstream V2L electric vehicle models.
  • Support multiple communication protocols.
  • Support black start, the EV battery can be used as a backup power source for home.
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