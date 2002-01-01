K2 Systems

GreenRoof 2.0

GreenRoof 2.0
The GreenRoof 2.0 is a flexible solar mounting system specifically designed for green and gravel roofs featuring pre-assembled components and high module clearance to support plant growth.
FEATURES
  • Reduced number of components: Faster installation thanks to pre-assembled components.
  • Flexible module arrangement and orientation.
  • The front and rear supports are supplied pre-assembled, which saves time during installation.
  • Module layout: 10° or 15°.
  • Module orientation: portrait/landscape.
  • Geometry: A-shape, V-shape or S-shape.
  • Row spacing can be chosen freely.
  • Clamping on the long side.
  • Large distance between the roof cladding and the lower edge of the modules creates favourable conditions for plant growth.
  • Familiar components from the SingleRail system, based on the K2 modular principle.
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