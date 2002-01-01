Qcells

Q.HOME CORE G3

Q.HOME CORE G3
An AC-coupled energy storage system providing 7.6 kW of continuous backup power and scalable capacity up to 26.2 kWh.152.4, 26.42]
FEATURES
  • PCS Certified AC-Coupled ESS
  • Fully compatible with Qcells' Q.HOME SMART AC system
  • Durable LG Energy Solution LFP battery
  • Quiet operation
  • LED status indicator
  • Storm Protect alerts
  • Compatibility with Samsung SmartThings
  • Flexible wall or floor mounting options
  • Connects via LAN, cellular, or Wi-Fi
  • System commissioning is streamlined through Q.OMMAND PRO
  • 15-year product or 68 MWh battery energy throughput warranty
  • Automatic over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates
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