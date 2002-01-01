Qcells
Q.HOME CORE G3
An AC-coupled energy storage system providing 7.6 kW of continuous backup power and scalable capacity up to 26.2 kWh.152.4, 26.42]
- PCS Certified AC-Coupled ESS
- Fully compatible with Qcells' Q.HOME SMART AC system
- Durable LG Energy Solution LFP battery
- Quiet operation
- LED status indicator
- Storm Protect alerts
- Compatibility with Samsung SmartThings
- Flexible wall or floor mounting options
- Connects via LAN, cellular, or Wi-Fi
- System commissioning is streamlined through Q.OMMAND PRO
- 15-year product or 68 MWh battery energy throughput warranty
- Automatic over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates