TBEA
TS330KTL-HV-C1
TS330KTL-HV-C1 features high capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.
- High capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.
- Matches the weak networks and series compensation scenarios of large bases such as sand and the Gobi Desert, ensuring reliable operation.
- Supports a maximum of 30 strings of 6 MPPTs, with a single-channel maximum current of 75A.
- Perfectly adapted to mainstream 182/210 and other types of photovoltaic modules.
- Supports an ultra-high capacity ratio of 1.6.
- High-precision IV curve scanning, intelligent DC disconnecting system, and intelligent air duct management.