TBEA

TS330KTL-HV-C1

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TS330KTL-HV-C1 features high capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.
FEATURES
  • High capacity, high conversion efficiency, a wide DC input voltage range, and the industry's best adaptability to extremely weak networks.
  • Matches the weak networks and series compensation scenarios of large bases such as sand and the Gobi Desert, ensuring reliable operation.
  • Supports a maximum of 30 strings of 6 MPPTs, with a single-channel maximum current of 75A.
  • Perfectly adapted to mainstream 182/210 and other types of photovoltaic modules.
  • Supports an ultra-high capacity ratio of 1.6.
  • High-precision IV curve scanning, intelligent DC disconnecting system, and intelligent air duct management.
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