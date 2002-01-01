X1 Shake-Out

Radar & Guidance lane Radar shows the loader's left/right, front/back distance to the target point. Once the operator is inside the tolerance range, a sound alert and lit travel lane guide the drop into place. Site managers can also adjust distance and angle tolerances to meet project requirements. Pin Marking Drop a pin anywhere on the map with a tap, replacing physical flags and the walk to place or find them. Mark pre-staging areas, caution zones, reference points, or any point that matters to the job. Shift Logging Bulk-select piles across an area, see the count and pile type at a glance, and update their status all at once, no counting or paperwork required. Every change syncs live to Xpanner Connect, giving the office real-time visibility into progress.