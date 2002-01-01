K2 Systems

Pi-Rack

Pi-Rack
A large-scale ground-mounted system featuring screw-free module mounting and a durable zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating for high-efficiency installation.
FEATURES
  • Module layout 3 x Portrait with module inclination 10°–20°
  • Module layout 2 x Portrait with module inclination 10°–30°
  • Simple module mounting on double-sided slide-in profile
  • Screw-free module mounting
  • All steel parts, including ram posts, with zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating
  • Neat cable management directly in the purlin or along the rafter profiles
  • Few components, simple tool requirements – for maximum efficiency on the construction site
  • Universal components and well-thought-out design reduce assembly time
  • European-made components with a low carbon footprint
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