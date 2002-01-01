K2 Systems
Pi-Rack
A large-scale ground-mounted system featuring screw-free module mounting and a durable zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating for high-efficiency installation.
- Module layout 3 x Portrait with module inclination 10°–20°
- Module layout 2 x Portrait with module inclination 10°–30°
- Simple module mounting on double-sided slide-in profile
- Screw-free module mounting
- All steel parts, including ram posts, with zinc-magnesium-aluminium coating
- Neat cable management directly in the purlin or along the rafter profiles
- Few components, simple tool requirements – for maximum efficiency on the construction site
- Universal components and well-thought-out design reduce assembly time
- European-made components with a low carbon footprint