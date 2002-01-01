JA Solar
DeepBlue 5.0
The DeepBlue 5.0 is a high-efficiency solar panel series delivering up to 670W with an 85% bifaciality rating and an industry-leading -0.26%/°C temperature coefficient.
- 1.82% Increase In Active Area
- 15W Power Gain
- Minimalist, Premium, Seamless Design
- 1% First-Year Degradation
- 0.35% Annual Linear Degradation
- 85±5% Bifaciality
- Exceeds 10% Peak Power Gain Per Watt Under Low-Light Conditions
- -0.26%/°C Improved Temperature Coefficient
- TÜV SÜD ‘Self-Cleaning’ Certification
- TÜV SÜD Explosion-Proof Test Certified