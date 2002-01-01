JA Solar

DeepBlue 5.0

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The DeepBlue 5.0 is a high-efficiency solar panel series delivering up to 670W with an 85% bifaciality rating and an industry-leading -0.26%/°C temperature coefficient.
FEATURES
  • 1.82% Increase In Active Area
  • 15W Power Gain
  • Minimalist, Premium, Seamless Design
  • 1% First-Year Degradation
  • 0.35% Annual Linear Degradation
  • 85±5% Bifaciality
  • Exceeds 10% Peak Power Gain Per Watt Under Low-Light Conditions
  • -0.26%/°C Improved Temperature Coefficient
  • TÜV SÜD ‘Self-Cleaning’ Certification
  • TÜV SÜD Explosion-Proof Test Certified
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