Trinasolar
Elementa + Electra
An integrated DC+AC energy storage solution delivering 25MWh capacity and 13.8MVA output with a rapid 10ms full-power response time for utility-scale applications.
- Integrated DC+AC architecture reduces system complexity and streamlines project execution for large-scale utility projects.
- Compact, highly integrated architecture improves power density and site utilization with an integrated auxiliary transformer.
- Three-tier liquid cooling architecture maintains cell-level temperature differences of less than 2.5°C.
- The Electra AC platform supports a rapid 10ms full-power response time and flexible power control.
- Includes grid-forming and black-start capabilities to support evolving grid requirements.
- Coordinated DC-AC safety architecture with advanced thermal protection and multi-layer electrical safeguards.
- Supports containerized transportation for both DC and AC systems to reduce logistics complexity.
- Factory-level testing and validation reduces on-site commissioning time by up to 50%.