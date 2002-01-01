K2 Systems
SingleHook 3S Light
A triple-height-adjustable aluminum roof hook designed for concrete roof tiles and pitched roof K2 SingleRail systems.
- Roof hook with triple height adjustment in the base plate (40/47/55 mm).
- For rafters from 48 mm (narrow rafters from 36 mm possible with M6 wood construction screw).
- 6 mm bracket thickness, ideal for concrete roof tiles.
- With pre-assembled Climber 36/50 and cylinder head screw.
- For fastening the K2 SingleRail and CrossRail mounting rail.
- Material: Aluminium EN AW-6063 T66; stainless steel A2.