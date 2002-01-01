Qcells
Q.TRON BLK M-G2+/AC
An all-black high-efficiency residential solar module with integrated microinverters and Q.ANTUM NEO Technology reaching up to 22.5% efficiency.
- Module-level monitoring & control: Easily and intelligently monitor system performance at the module level using the Q.OMMAND PRO & Q.OMMAND HOME app for installers & homeowners.
- Extreme weather rating: High-tech aluminum alloy frame, certified for high snow (8100 Pa) and wind loads (5400 Pa).
- Enduring high performance: Long-term Advanced Yield Security with Advanced Anti-PID, Advanced Anti-LeTID, and Hot-Spot Protect.
- Breaking the 20% efficiency barrier: Q.ANTUM NEO Technology with optimized module layout boosts module efficiency up to 22.5%.
- Streamlined installation & product management: Embedded microinverter allows for a faster and easier solar installation and commissioning.
- One brand, one warrantor: Module and microinverter both backed by an inclusive 25-year product warranty and 25-year linear performance warranty.