LONGi

Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant

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The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration.
FEATURES
  • Second-generation hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC 2.0) cell technology: Advanced cell design for enhanced performance.
  • Integrated multi-layered safety architecture: Specifically designed to address hot spots, electrical arcing, and flame exposure.
  • Honeycomb current-diversion structure: Limits hot-spot formation at the cell and string level.
  • Reinforced junction box: Sealing and welding design reduces the risk of direct current arc faults.
  • High-temperature resistance: Front glass and flame-retardant materials tested at 1000 °C for up to 1.5 hours.
  • Class A fire classification: Certified by TÜV Rheinland for mass-production safety.
  • 30-year warranty: Comprehensive product and power warranty protection.
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