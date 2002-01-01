LONGi
Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant
The Hi-MO X10 fire-resistant module is designed to mitigate fire risks through an integrated safety architecture addressing electrical arcing, localized overheating, and resistance to flame penetration.
- Second-generation hybrid passivated back contact (HPBC 2.0) cell technology: Advanced cell design for enhanced performance.
- Integrated multi-layered safety architecture: Specifically designed to address hot spots, electrical arcing, and flame exposure.
- Honeycomb current-diversion structure: Limits hot-spot formation at the cell and string level.
- Reinforced junction box: Sealing and welding design reduces the risk of direct current arc faults.
- High-temperature resistance: Front glass and flame-retardant materials tested at 1000 °C for up to 1.5 hours.
- Class A fire classification: Certified by TÜV Rheinland for mass-production safety.
- 30-year warranty: Comprehensive product and power warranty protection.