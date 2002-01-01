Solis
FlexCore-OD
The FlexCore-OD is an outdoor modular stackable energy storage solution offering a capacity range of 48kWh to 253kWh for commercial and industrial applications.
- Ultimate security redundancy architecture design with dual current sampling, reliability increased by 200%, avoids single point of failure.
- Integrated dual auxiliary power source redundancy, full-time online throughout the lifecycle.
- Eight-layer hardcore protection, building a PACK-level full-domain security barrier.
- Modular and easy-to-install design with standardized 12kWh modules supporting flexible expansion.
- Supports stacked quick installation with no foundation requirements and strong site adaptability.
- Top brand fan with unique air-cooling design, no replacement needed for ten years.
- Faulty PACK jumper quick reconstruction, system without shutdown.
- Intelligent BMS real-time monitoring, fault recording, precise backtracking.
- IP66 protection, C5 corrosion resistance, and intelligent temperature control for harsh environment adaptability.
- Four-in-one electrical architecture design integrating PCS, PV, STS, and EMS into one system.
- Off-grid switching time of less than 10 ms for fast backup power.
- Open software compatibility ecosystem supporting SolisCloud digital operation and maintenance.