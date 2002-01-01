Zendure
SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro
An 8kWh energy storage system featuring 4kW bi-directional AC power and up to 13kW total solar input for versatile on-grid and off-grid home energy management.
- 10,000 Cycles at 70% EOL SOH, 15-Year Lifespan, 10-Year Guarantee: Built for daily cycling and long-term value.
- 90% Round-Trip Efficiency (RTE): High efficiency means less energy lost between charging and discharging.
- 8kW Dual MPPT + 5kW AC-Coupled Input: Supports a total PV input capacity of up to 13kW for new installs or retrofits.
- 4kW Bidirectional AC Power: High-power capability that meets the needs of most household appliances.
- 3680W Off-Grid Output | 7.2kW Peak | 10ms UPS: Reliable backup power during outages with fast switching.
- IP65 Dust and Water Protection: Durable design suited for outdoor and semi-outdoor environments.
- -20°C to 55°C Wide-Temperature Operation: Engineered to remain deployable in extreme cold and heat.
- 25dB Quiet Operation: Low operating noise ideal for residential settings.
- ZenGuard Battery Safety Protection System: Includes dual BMS architecture and condensed aerosol fire suppression.
- HEMS 2.0 Coordination: Automatically optimizes energy use based on solar generation, loads, and electricity prices.