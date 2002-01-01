LONGi
Hi-MO 9 Sea-shield
A specialized solar panel engineered for corrosive offshore environments featuring a molecular-level passivated frame and Grade 8 salt spray test resistance.
- Elite anti-corrosion defence: the Sea-shield module utilizes a molecular-level passivated frame featuring a highly weather-resistant anodized film that has passed the strictest Grade 8 salt spray test, confirming its durability for demanding offshore C5 and CX corrosive environments.
- Deep-sea level fourfold protection system: It pairs with a special anti-corrosion frame and sealed junction box and connectors designed to stop edge penetration and salt crystallization.
- Encapsulated with a low water vapor transmission dual-POE formula for superior PID and aging resistance.
- Glass with the special film has a denser structure, Fully sealed surface for superior resistance.
- Outstanding anti-tidal performance: to counteract wave forces and high wind loads, a high-load design combining bolts and pressure blocks is adopted for double protection.