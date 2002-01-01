SolaX
EMS1000
The SolaX EMS1000 is designed for use in industrial and commercial energy storage and solar power stations, supports fault recording and retrieval, parallel energy control, and intelligent output management.
Built-in web interface
Support local monitoring and remote access
Cell-level data collection and monitoring
Supports fault recording and second-level fault data retrieval
Support multi-device parallel energy control and intelligent output control
Support second-level data storage and local storage up to 1 year