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SolaX

EMS1000

EMS1000
The SolaX EMS1000 is designed for use in industrial and commercial energy storage and solar power stations, supports fault recording and retrieval, parallel energy control, and intelligent output management.
FEATURES
Built-in web interface Support local monitoring and remote access Cell-level data collection and monitoring Supports fault recording and second-level fault data retrieval Support multi-device parallel energy control and intelligent output control Support second-level data storage and local storage up to 1 year
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