K2 Systems
SingleRail 36/50 RailConnector
A tool-free rail connector for SingleRail systems featuring a multi-functional spring clip for secure potential equalization and reliable positioning.
- Rail connector for inserting into the SingleRail 36, SingleRail 36 light and SingleRail 50 rail.
- The spring clip fulfils several functions: It not only serves as a reliable stop, but also ensures effective potential equalisation and holds the connector securely in place.
- No additional accessories required for installation.