K2 Systems

Dome 6

Dome 6
The Dome 6 is a ballast-optimised flat roof mounting system featuring general building authority approval and modular variants for rapid, tool-free assembly.
FEATURES
  • Ballast-optimised system based on the latest wind tunnel standards.
  • Secure anchoring with fixed connection for roofs > 3° and low load reserves.
  • System with abZ (general building authority approval).
  • Mat S absorbs and compensates tolerances, making it possible to work with low ballast despite high coefficients of friction.
  • Dome FixPro allows the system to be installed on roofs with a pitch of ≤10° and is recommended for roofs with low load reserves.
  • Speed Spacer assembly aid allows rails to be easily aligned on the roof.
  • LoadSolver increases the load-distributing surface under the PV system for better distribution of compressive load on insulation.
  • RidgeConnector connects module blocks directly over the roof ridge without complex special solutions.
  • Easy-to-integrate fall protection can be mounted on new and existing systems.
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