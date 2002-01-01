K2 Systems
Dome 6
The Dome 6 is a ballast-optimised flat roof mounting system featuring general building authority approval and modular variants for rapid, tool-free assembly.
- Ballast-optimised system based on the latest wind tunnel standards.
- Secure anchoring with fixed connection for roofs > 3° and low load reserves.
- System with abZ (general building authority approval).
- Mat S absorbs and compensates tolerances, making it possible to work with low ballast despite high coefficients of friction.
- Dome FixPro allows the system to be installed on roofs with a pitch of ≤10° and is recommended for roofs with low load reserves.
- Speed Spacer assembly aid allows rails to be easily aligned on the roof.
- LoadSolver increases the load-distributing surface under the PV system for better distribution of compressive load on insulation.
- RidgeConnector connects module blocks directly over the roof ridge without complex special solutions.
- Easy-to-integrate fall protection can be mounted on new and existing systems.