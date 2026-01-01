FusionSolar
LUTERRA
Huawei Launches the Next-Generation Grid-Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA
- 1000 Vac smart string architecture: Improves battery consistency and significantly improves conversion efficiency using SiC modules.
- Through-busbar architecture: Simplifies installation, capacity expansion, and cable connection, accelerating delivery and saving land resources.
- Smart distributed cooling: Increases the heat dissipation area by 100%, reducing fan speed and decreasing noise by approximately 40%.
- Plant-level grid-forming capability: Enables synchronous grid forming for tens of millions of devices and self-adaptation to changes in grid strength.
- C2G safety technology: Meets the Zone C safety standard, ensuring the risk is less than 1 in 1 million on the safety risk map.